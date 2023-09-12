Tesla reduces Model 3 inventory prices in the U.S.

By

Tesla is dropping prices on inventory Model 3 units in the U.S. ahead of plans to launch a refreshed version of the electric sedan.

Although Tesla has already begun selling the Model 3 refresh in a number of markets, the automaker now seems to be lowering inventory prices in the U.S., likely to prepare for a North American release. Prices on inventory Model 3 units have dropped in markets across the U.S., as can be seen on the automaker’s website.

At the time of writing this piece, inventory versions of the current generation of rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Model 3 units can be found for as low as $36,220 (before incentives) in Florida.

As Forbes, noted on Tuesday morning, the entry-level sedan was available for as low as $36,620 in Los Angeles, with similar prices in New York, Washington, and more. In Colorado and other states, inventory prices have dropped to around $37,020.

Along with their sticker prices dropping, all inventory Model 3 units qualify for the $7,500 federal tax incentive. Additionally, some states, like California, offer their own tax credits, and you can even find more credits from county programs in some areas. With all of these incentives combined, some buyers have been able to cut an additional $15,000 or so off the price.

The Model 3 refresh, dubbed the “Highland” during development, can be ordered on Tesla order configurators in Australia, China, Japan, and much of Europe. However, Tesla has yet to officially launch the redesigned electric sedan in the U.S. or Canada — though most estimate the refresh will become available by early 2024.

In the markets where it’s available, Tesla currently offers the refreshed version of the Model 3 Highland in two trims.

The more affordable trim option is an RWD Model 3 Highland that goes for 42,990 euros in Germany (~$46,109) and RMB 259,900 in China (~$35,749), according to the respective order configurators. The upgrade option is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) dual-motor Model 3 refresh, available for 51,990 euros in Germany (~$55,762) and RMB 295,900 in China (~$40,701).

The 2024 Model 3 is currently being produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, and it will be shipped to Europe and other markets. Currently, the earliest delivery timelines on Tesla’s website indicate initial arrivals between October and November in Germany. Other markets show the new Model 3 units arriving in December and beyond.

Prices for the refreshed Model 3 have yet to be announced in North America, though filings dating back as far as May show that Tesla’s Fremont plant may already be preparing to produce the newly designed vehicle.

