Tesla Model 3 takes on new Kia EV6 GT in insane all-electric drag race

A Tesla Model 3 has taken on the all-new Kia EV6 GT in a crazy all-electric drag race.

As electric vehicles have rapidly grown in popularity within the drag racing scene, it was only a matter of time before a new contender challenged Tesla’s dominance. The latest challenger is the Kia EV6 GT, which has taken the already nimble EV6 and cranked its performance characteristics to 11. In a new video posted on Youtube, the Tesla Model 3 Performance takes on the new contender in a drag race.

The video of the drag race, posted by The Fast Lane Car, pits the Tesla Model 3 Performance against its new tire-shredding rival, the Kia EV6 GT. To show just how fast these two EVs are, a Chevy Corvette is also put on the line.

On paper, the matchup is quite close between the Tesla and the Kia. The Korean contender produces a highly respectable 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. On the other hand, the Tesla has slightly less power overall; 455 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque coming from a very similar dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

And while it may look like the Kia has the upper hand in the fight, it actually comes down to a different metric altogether; the power-to-weight ratio. The Kia produces slightly more power but weighs roughly 500 pounds heavier, giving the EV6 GT a power-to-weight ratio of 0.12 horsepower per pound. The Model 3 comes in just below that at 0.107 horsepower per pound, once again hinting at an advantage toward the new Kia.

It should come as no surprise that racing the two incredible EVs was incredibly close, with each vehicle taking a win over the other, likely coming down to launch timing or even tire choice.

As noted in the video, pricing will likely be the most significant determining factor for those still stuck, considering both vehicles. The EV6 GT is significantly more expensive, starting at just above $61,000, and does not qualify for a federal tax incentive.

Besides the pricing discrepancy, Tesla holds one final advantage over Kia, which is quite significant. With its 82kWh battery, the Tesla Model 3 Performance demolishes the Kia EV6 GT in range, reaching 315 miles compared to just 206 from the smaller 77.4kWh battery in the Kia.

Ignoring the range and price difference, it is clear that automakers like Hyundai and Kia are finally approaching competitiveness with Tesla products, especially considering the performance they are capable of. And with Kia’s 800volt architecture, it may be leading its American counterpart in terms of charging speed. Nonetheless, the increased competition is great news for the market. Automakers will be pushed in the coming years to provide the best electric vehicle experience possible, not just a vehicle designed to meet government regulations.

