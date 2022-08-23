The new Kia EV6 GT is a new family-hauling tire ripper

By

The new Kia EV6 GT is a family-hauling tire ripper that hopes to take on the performance SUV-crossover space.

Kia has unveiled their new Kia EV6 GT at the Monterey Car Week, and they have turned the already fairly exciting Kia EV6 into a tire-shredding monster. The vehicle will be available for purchase in Q4 of this year but will likely face challenges in differentiating itself from other Kia EV6s and entering the ever-more populated performance SUV-crossover market.

The new Kia EV6 GT, not to be confused with the “GT-Line” listed on the website, starts with the base EV6 and gives it some serious performance chops. The vehicle now makes 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque via a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (160kW motor in the front, 270kW motor in the rear). This powertrain propels this super-grocery-getter from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 161 miles per hour. Kia hopes to control this power via a suit of software created to help the driver, consisting of electronic dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, and “20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),” says Kia.

The vehicle also retains many of the other specs available to other EV6 models. The car is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack based on an 800-volt architecture, allowing the vehicle to charge from 10%-80% in a blazingly fast 18 minutes via DC fast charging.

In terms of design, while Kia claims that the vehicle differentiates itself from its other Kia EV6 variants through different front and back fasciae, neon accents, and 21-inch wheels, the vehicle largely resembles its siblings. However, this is not the case for the interior, where Kia has fitted the new vehicle with exclusive leather/Alcantara front bucket seats and Alcantara rear seats. Neon stitching further differentiates the vehicle’s interior.

2023 EV6 GT – Credit: Kia 2023 EV6 GT – Credit: Kia 2023 EV6 GT – Credit: Kia 2023 EV6 GT – Credit: Kia 2023 EV6 GT – Credit: Kia

While the new performance variant of the vehicle may be an exciting offering, it does face two significant challenges. First and foremost, the exterior design remains quite similar to the base model Kia EV6. Despite redesigning the front and back, the vehicle remains relatively similar; however, Kia could address this through unique color options.

The vehicle’s second challenge is the ever more crowded “performance SUV/crossover” market. While pricing has not been released, it will need to offer something compelling to customers because now, more than ever, they have a wealth of options. Even only looking at electric vehicles, the Kia will compete with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Tesla Model Y, the upcoming Rivian R1S, the BMW iX, and perhaps even the vehicle’s sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

The new Kia EV6 GT is a new family-hauling tire ripper