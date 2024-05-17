By

Tesla increased the price of the Model 3 Performance by $1,000 on Thursday night from $53,990 to $54,990.

Tesla launched the new Model 3 Performance on April 23, listing it at $52,990 and equipping it with a brand new set of specs, including a 163 MPH top speed and a 0-60 MPH acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.

Just a few days after launching the new Model 3 Performance, Tesla pushed the price upward by $1,000 to $53,990. This was not expected, but Tesla has a knack for adjusting prices on a whim.

This point has been proven once again tonight, as the price went up by $1,000 once again. It is now $54,990. The Model 3 Performance currently qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit, and with Tesla’s estimated $5,000 in gas savings over five years, the company’s projected price is $42,490:

Along with the increase on the Model 3 Performance, Tesla also changed several other things, including the price of several interior options.

Interior Option Price Changes

Tesla increased the price of the following interior options for the Model 3:

White Interior for Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive – $500 more to $2,000

White Interior for Model 3 Long Range – $500 more to $2,000

Tesla also decreased the price of the White Interior on the Model 3 Performance, and it will cost no extra for this.

This is likely so it will still qualify for the tax credit, but buyers will have their choice of interior color.

Tesla Pricing Increase Strategy

Tesla pushes prices up on EVs to strengthen its gross margins, which were some of the best in the automotive industry a short time ago. This was a main concern for investors last year as Tesla slashed prices to push demand upward, as it pressured margins.

However, Tesla has to be careful with this move, as lower prices can hurt investors and the stock price. With that being said, affordability is the main concern, and bringing EVs to a price point that the average car buyer can afford is most important.

It is important to note that this may be the final price increase Tesla applies to the Model 3 Performance as it falls just under the $55,000 threshold that qualifies it for the EV tax credit.

