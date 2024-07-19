Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model X AWD get unique incentive to qualify for IRA credit

By

Tesla has rolled out a unique incentive for the reengineered Model 3 Performance and the Model X All Wheel Drive (AWD). With the incentive in place, customers would be able to acquire the two vehicles with the federal tax credit even if they add options like premium paint for the Model 3 Performance or seating configurations for the Model X AWD.

The program was initially shared on social media by longtime industry watcher and Tesla podcast Ride the Lightning host Ryan McCaffrey, who shared a screenshot of a message from the electric vehicle maker. As per the message, the Model 3 Performance could be acquired with complimentary paint options as long as it is ordered with Full Self-Driving (FSD). The Model X AWD, on the other hand, could be ordered with complimentary seating options as long as it is ordered with FSD.

Some Tesla news for my Tesla fam out there: You can now get ANY Model 3 Performance config & still stay under the MSRP limit for the tax credit — if you order FSD (which doesn’t affect tax credit eligibility). Same with Model X seating: you can do 6 or 7-seater for free with FSD. pic.twitter.com/0FDU2RmQq9 — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) July 19, 2024

Tesla’s message is as follows:

Model 3 and Model X: Complimentary Option with Full Self-Driving (US Only)

To enable additional Model 3 Performance and Model X All-Wheel Drive vehicles to qualify for the Federal Tax Credit, we are offering complimentary Paint option for Model 3 Performance and Seating Layout for Model X All-Wheel Drive.

For a limited time, customers can choose one of these options for free when Full Self-Driving is added to their order. Visit the announcement for full eligibility details and FAQs.

Note: Offer available for limited time only and subject to change without notice.

A look at the order pages for the Model 3 and Model X on Tesla’s official website shows that the incentive is active as of writing. As could be seen in a screenshot of a Model 3 Performance configured with Ultra Red Paint, the premium paint option is listed simply as “Included” as long as FSD is selected with the purchase. Without FSD, Ultra Red Paint is listed as a $2,000 option.

The same is true for the Model X AWD’s Seating Layout. With FSD included in the order, even the flagship all-electric SUV’s Seven Seat Interior is listed as “Included.” Without FSD in the order, the Model X AWD’s Seven Seat Interior is listed as a $3,500 option.

Tesla’s unique system to ensure the Model 3 Performance and the Model X AWD qualify for the IRA’s federal tax credit would likely be appreciated by customers of the vehicle. The Model 3 Performance, after all, is arguably the best-looking Tesla in the company’s lineup today, so it looks especially good with premium paint. The Model X AWD, on the other hand, is a legitimate people mover, so a six or seven-seat interior arguably fits the flagship all-electric SUV best.

