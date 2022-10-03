Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.

By

Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand.

Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.

According to Hyundai’s press release today, the company grew sales by 11% compared to last September and retail sales by 13% compared to the previous Q3. The brand’s best-selling vehicles are the Hyundai Tucson, Elantra, and Santa Fe.

Credit: Hyundai

Notably, shortly after winning Car and Driver’s EV of the year award, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sold a similar number of units as its Kia EV6 counterpart; 1,306 units in September and 4800 units in September Q3. Growth metrics for the vehicles were not yet available from the brands because neither car has been on the market for a year.

Following Hyundai’s (OTCMKTS: HYMTF) successful Q3 news, their stock has recovered somewhat, up 0.3% today, but this remains overshadowed by a five-day loss of 4.8%. This follows the general trend of automotive stocks taking a hit entering October as inflation and supply chain issues permeate the car market.

The brand’s biggest challenge for EV growth is its lack of incentive compliance. Currently, customers looking to get a Federal EV tax credit cannot redeem it on a Hyundai vehicle because it is not assembled in the US. The company is working hard to establish its first US-based EV production facility in Georgia. However, the facility is still at least a year away from being able to produce any vehicles at all.

If anything, Hyundai’s successful Q3 results show that the brand can overcome adversity despite its current circumstances. And while relief isn’t exactly around the corner, this indicates that the brand may be able to continue to grow EV sales and sales overall in the US in Q4 of this year.

Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.