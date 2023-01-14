Kia EV6 GT rips past gas rivals on Nurburgring: Video

By

A video posted on Youtube shows the new Kia EV6 GT carving through the corners of the Nurburgring in Germany.

Kia, perhaps more than most other brands, is not a name that is known for its dedication to performance or enthusiast vehicles. Yet with the newest model of the Kia EV6, the GT, Kia has made an electric vehicle that not only dominates gas performance vehicles but even displays the possibility of more performance/enthusiast-focused electric vehicles in the future.

The video, posted by the Youtube channel L’argus earlier this week, shows the EV6 carving through the corners and decimating Mercedes AMGs and Porsches as it does it.

The Kia EV6 was already a snappy electric vehicle, but with the GT trim, the vehicle has become a performance monster. The EV6 GT comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system which grants the family-hauling SUV a cartoonish 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. This rear-biased powertrain even receives a limited-slip differential that the driver in the video makes good use of as he skids through some of the most aggressive turns on the Nurburgring at blinding speed.

And while many have thought that the EV6 GT would be too niche of a vehicle to sell well, it has contributed well to Kia’s overall EV sales, which continue to outperform other legacy brands.

Strangely, Kia’s performance drivetrain has not been shared with its sister brand Hyundai for possible use in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai’s “N” performance brand supposedly has a couple of electric vehicles in the works, but an Ioniq 5 N has yet to appear.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the video posted on Youtube this week is the prospect of more performance and enthusiast-focused electric vehicles in the future. And while Tesla has undoubtedly dominated the enthusiast EV space for the better part of a decade now, I, for one, am excited to see what traditional brands begin to bring to the space in the coming years.

