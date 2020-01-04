Tesla Model 3 police car is so effective, people getting pulled over love it

The Tesla Model 3 police cruiser used by the Bargersville, Indiana Police Department is a big hit among officers. But interestingly enough, drivers who are pulled over by the electric police vehicle may like it even more than the officers responsible for keeping the town’s 7,700 people safe.

“I got a guy for speeding on (Indiana State Road) 37 and all he wanted to talk about was the Tesla,” Bargersville Police Chief Todd Bertram stated. “During that same traffic stop, somebody honks and a guy is hanging out of his window with a phone taking video,” he said in an interview with the IndyStar.

The Bargersville Police force added the Tesla Model 3 to its team in August 2019. The Model 3 replaced one of four Dodge Chargers used for patrolling the streets of the Indiana town, and there are plans to eventually swap out the other three petrol-powered vehicles in favor of Teslas.

Bertram was interviewed back in August when his department opted for an all-electric vehicle to join the squad. He cited cost savings of as much as $6,000 per year as the primary reason for the switch. Bertram said the car has saved taxpayers around $300 a month thus far on gas costs.

Bertram also said the team needs to grow and the Tesla will free up room for the new officer’s salaries. “I need to hire a couple guys at least in the next couple years, so the goal was to have a few Teslas that would reduce the amount of use in the budget so we could put that back in and pay for their salaries,” he said.

Saving money was not the only reason the Bargersville force decided to change vehicles. The car’s lack of noise was a big plus in the opinion of the officers. If the police need to perform a raid or sneak up on a suspect, the Tesla’s silence will assist officers in being as stealthy as possible.

The Model 3’s appeal to public citizens is interesting as it shows the company’s appeal is widespread. The Model 3 is expected to save Bargersville $21,000 over six years, cancelling out the additional $14,500 it costs to purchase compared to a Charger.