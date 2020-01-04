Tesla’s Europe Gigafactory to begin production of Model Y and Model 3 in 2021

Tesla’s plans for Gigafactory 4 in Germany are becoming more concrete after the approval process from the Ministry of Environment began on January 3. Following the completion of GF4’s first construction phase, 150,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles are expected to be produced starting in July 2021.

Deadlines set by Tesla indicate that the company will begin producing cars by July 2021, according to the Brandenburg Gazette, and Environmental Minister Axel Vogel is confident they will meet this goal. “Everything is going according to plan,” he said.

Tesla plans to begin construction on Gigafactory 4 within the first six months of 2020. The company is aiming to produce around of 3,000 Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans a week at the European Gigafactory to start, before ramping production to around 500,000 cars a year.

This figure is significantly greater than the initial production rates at any other Tesla production facility in the world, including Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which started the Made-in-China Model 3’s mass production at a rate of around 1,000 vehicles per week. This means a hefty production team will be needed at Gigafactory 4 and Tesla has already advertised 35 jobs on its website to fill in key jobs for the upcoming facility. Initially, Tesla will hire 3,000 people but may later increase that number to 8,000 employees.

Gigafactory 4 will sit on a 300-hectare lot that Tesla recently purchased from landowners after a lengthy contract negotiation. Teams have been on the property for several weeks preparing for the clearing of the land. Tesla has announced that the company will plant three times as many trees as it cuts while preparing the recently purchased lot in the surrounding areas.

Tesla released its Q4 figures on January 3 and reported 112,000 total vehicles were delivered worldwide with 92,550 of them being the Model 3. After crushing their previous year’s numbers by 50%, it is completely evident that Tesla has grown a lot in the past twelve months. After Gigafactory 3 has ramped production of the Model 3 to around 1,500 units a week, the electric car maker appears intent on focusing a lot of its energy and resources bringing Gigafactory 4 to life as soon as possible.

H/T Emil Senkel

