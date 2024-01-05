Two Tesla Model 3 units raffled off in Santa Catarina 

By

Santa Catarina is holding a raffle for two 2024 Model 3 units, fitting since it will be the home of Tesla Giga Mexico. Santa Catarina announced some clever requirements for the raffle, too.

To be eligible, residents who want to participate in Santa Catarina’s Tesla Model 3 raffle must pay their property taxes within the first few weeks of 2024. Entry for the raffle started on January 1, 2024. The Mayor of Santa Catarina Jesús Nava announced a fitting name for the raffle: New Year, New Tesla.

“In this New Year, New Tesla, meet your property tax and make your debut; this is how we invite the people of Santa Catarina to meet their payment.

“The prizes will be two 2024 Tesla Model 3 electric cars, ready to debut next year,” Nava said when launching this giveaway,” Nava told Milenio.

Only Santa Catarina residents who pay their property taxes within January and the first week of February 2024 qualify for the raffle. Eligible participants have until February 6 to pay their property taxes. The drawing for the raffle will take place on February 7.

In December, the Government of Nuevo León laid out plans for the upcoming Tesla District, which will be home to Gigafactory Mexico. It announced that work already started on the Giga Mexico’s entrances and exits along the Monterrey-Saltillo Highway in Santa Catarina. Construction prep works also started last month.

Nuevo León has supported Giga Mexico since Tesla announced the location of the new gigafactory last year. Shortly after receiving approvals for the construction of Giga Mexico, Nuevo León’s state economic development council approved Tesla’s incentives for the buildout of basic structure. Tesla Mexico received a $153 million incentive from Nuevo León.

