Tesla unlocks rear heated seats for Model 3 SR and SR Plus as paid OTA upgrade

Tesla Model 3 rear heated seats (Credit: Tesrella via YouTube)
Joey Klender
Tesla is offering rear heated seats for the Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus as a $300 upgrade that can be activated through an over-the-air software update.

The latest update follows a request by Tesla Model 3 owner who asked Elon Musk if a cold-weather OTA update can also activate the rear heated seats. Model 3 variants all have the necessary hardware for heated seats, enabling Tesla to easily manage feature activation through software.

While rear heated seats were originally active on early Tesla Model 3 variants with the Partial Premium Interior and above, the company ultimately disabled the feature on Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus.

Tesla Model 3 SR and SR+ owners now have the option to upgrade to rear heated seats through Tesla’s mobile app or directly through their Tesla account online.

Credit: Reddit/u/mahkus11
The addition of the heated seats in Tesla’s two most affordable vehicles makes them an even bigger bang-for-your-buck. One of the biggest advantages of owning a Tesla vehicle is the company’s utilization of Over-the-Air updates. These updates are frequently released from Tesla and offer a plethora of new features that can include anything from power boosts to in-car entertainment like Netflix, YouTube and others.

