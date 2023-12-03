Tesla Model 3 RWD and Long Range tax credits reduced for 2024

By

Federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credits will be reduced on purchases of two of Tesla’s Model 3 configurations next year, under updated guidance released by the White House this week.

After the credit was cut in half for the Model 3 rear-wheel-drive then later reinstated this year, the company has now officially shared a message on its website saying that the RWD and Long Range configurations will both have their rebates reduced to $3,750 in 2024. The note comes after the Biden administration issued updated guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentives on Friday, further limiting the use of materials from China and other countries.

“$7,500 tax credit will reduce to $3,750 for Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range on Jan 1, 2024,” Tesla writes on its website. “Take delivery by Dec 31 for full tax credit.”

While the Model X dual-motor and all three Model Y trims currently qualify for the full credit, Tesla has posted similar messages on their respective order configurators noting that buyers should “Take delivery by Dec 31 for full $7,500 tax credit.”

Tesla also shared a similar message for the Model 3 on its website as early as July this year, warning that reductions to the current federal tax credit were “likely” after December 31. However, the initial message didn’t specify which Model 3 trims this change would apply to.

Under the updated guidance, the credits will also be made instantly available at the point of purchase, unlike this and past years, when buyers have had to wait until tax season to receive their rebates.

The news also comes after Tesla launched its updated Model 3 design in several markets outside of North America in the past few months, though the refreshed sedan is not expected to hit the U.S. or Canada until next year. Currently, the refreshed Model 3 is built at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.

