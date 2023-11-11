Tesla Model 3 and Y still dominating U.S. EV market, shows data

By

New data shows that Tesla’s vehicles have led U.S. electric vehicle (EV) registrations by a substantial margin during the first nine months of this year. The EV maker’s registrations have also increased from the same period last year, even amidst growing competition.

According to vehicle registration data from Experian, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the two most registered vehicles in the U.S. between January and September, dominating the rest of their competitors by a wide margin (via Automotive News). In addition, EV registrations during the period have reached 7.4 percent of the overall market, compared to just 5.2 percent during the same nine-month period in 2022.

Tesla does not disclose its sales data by country or by model, so registration data is often used as a proxy by which we can estimate vehicle sales. Others also don’t share EV model data in sales reports.

The data also suggests that, if the pace continues, 2023 could mark the first year that EV sales surpass one million in the U.S.

By brand, Tesla had a commanding lead with 489,454 EVs registered in the U.S. during the period, representing an increase of 41 percent year over year. Following Tesla were Chevrolet (50,160) and Ford (46,547) in second and third, respectively, while total EV registrations from January to September amounted to 852,904, rising 61 percent year over year.

You can see the top 10 registered EV brands below, as detailed in the Experian data.

Tesla registrations were made up mostly of the Model Y (293,398) and the Model 3 (165,543), while the Model X landed in eighth. The Model S did not appear in the top 10 rankings.

You can see the top 10 EVs registered by model below, according to the Experian data.

The news comes after the Model Y seemingly became the world’s best-selling vehicle in the first quarter of the year and as the SUV has dominated several key EV markets. CEO Elon Musk also replied to a post of the registration rankings on Saturday, calling them “not bad.”

Cox Automotive warned in a report last month that new models were being produced faster than consumers could purchase them, while automakers like General Motors (GM) and Ford have slowed plans for EV production, citing demand issues.

“Most analysts expect a flood of new EVs in the coming three years, with the number of available products likely to double by 2027,” Cox wrote in the report. “Of late, product availability has grown exponentially, while consumer acceptance has growth in a more linear fashion.”

Tesla is set to launch its Cybertruck in the U.S. later this month, and it has yet to debut the upgraded Model 3 Highland in North America — though many expect it to happen in early- to mid-2023.

