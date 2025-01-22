Rivian-snow-mode-experience
News

Are you ready for Rivian’s Snow Mode Experiences?

(Credit: Rivian)
Posted on

Rivian is testing out Snow Mode with its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in select Ikon Pass destinations. Rivian is inviting everyone to join in on the snow-filled fun as well.

Rivian R1Ts and R1S EVs will be visiting select Alterra Resorts from January to February 2025. Anyone interested in trying out Rivian’s Snow Mode can schedule a demo drive.

Below are Rivian’s demo drive dates and locations for Snow Mode tests. Visitors will get to test drive Rivian Dual and Tri-Motor vehicles.

Rivian has also set up a scavenger hunt for its Gear Guard, who is hiding somewhere on the mountain. The company will post hints to Gear Guard’s location through the following channels: @rivianofficial, @strattonresort, @steamboatresort, @palisadestahoe.

You may book a Rivian demo drive for Snow Mode, here.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Are you ready for Rivian’s Snow Mode Experiences?
To Top