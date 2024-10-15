Tesla Robotaxi, Optimus, and Robovan designs called out by ‘I, Robot’ director

By

Tesla unveiled its Robotaxi, Optimus, and Robovan designs last week at an event on October 10, setting forth a new chapter in the company’s story as it charges toward artificial intelligence and self-driving supremacy.

However, some were unimpressed by what Tesla brought out last Thursday at the “We, Robot” event, which took place at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

One of those people was the director of “I, Robot,” Alex Proyas, who claimed Musk and Tesla ripped off the designs he used in his 2004 movie that showed the dangerous possibilities that come with mass-producing robots.

People were not impressed with Proyas’s claims, as several people said he was reaching for some kind of attention following the event.

Some said Proyas simply designed what he did for the movie on computers, while Musk should get the real credit because Tesla built the somewhat similar designs.

However, pickups, sedans, and crossovers in the vast global automotive market all tend to look the same as well, but there are no true claims of stealing those looks.

Proyas was not the only I, Robot production team member to cast some stones in Musk’s direction. Matt Granger, who worked as an assistant on the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, also gave a less PG version of what was relatively the same message.

He told Musk that he had an “utter lack of creativity” for the designs. This post has since been deleted.

The claim that Musk and Tesla took the designs from the movie is an interesting one, but it also shows how much attention the event gathered. The Cybercab, as Tesla calls it, is based on the design of the Cybertruck, and it is evident that the all-electric pickup is one of the true inspirations for the design.

Optimus was unveiled several years ago and it is, at least in our opinion, hard to develop a humanoid robot that would look very different from that of a human being.

The Cybervan was certainly a continuing trend of what Tesla has tried to do, which is to change how the road truly looks.

“The future should look like the future,” Musk said. The other electric vans on the market, like the Ford E-Transit and Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, are more traditional.

This shows Tesla was truly not interested in doing anything close to that.

