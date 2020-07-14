Tesla driver says Autopilot on after careening into State Police tending to another accident, DUI being investigated

The driver of a Tesla Model S crashed into the back of an Arizona State Trooper’s SUV on Tuesday after reportedly being under the influence. The driver told officers and deputies on the scene that he was using Tesla’s driving-assist Autopilot system.

The Trooper’s SUV then collided with an ambulance that was parked in front of the vehicle. The officer who was using the car was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured.

The incident took place on Interstate 10 eastbound near Benson, Arizona, in the Southeastern portion of the state.

🚨 Reminder: Please #SlowDown & #MoveOver when you see flashing lights & vehicles stopped on the side of the road! Today, a Tesla rear-ended a patrol vehicle at the scene of an earlier crash on I-10 EB near Benson. Luckily, our sergeant wasn’t in the vehicle & wasn't hurt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WZhUQ10StL — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2020

The officer and ambulance involved in the crash were on the scene attending to victims from a previous collision, a member of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told Teslarati.

The driver of the Tesla did not move over to the right-hand lane when the SUV and Ambulance were parked on the left-hand shoulder.

In 2005, the State of Arizona passed the “Move Over” law, which required all drivers to shift lanes to protect police officers and emergency personnel from being subjected to vehicles passing at dangerous speeds.

At the current time, the driver of the Model S is in a Tucson, Arizona area hospital being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been charged with anything at the current time, but is being investigated for Driving Under the Influence, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson said to Teslarati.

Story developing…