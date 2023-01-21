Tesla Model S featured more in films than any other EV

By

The Tesla Model S is featured in more films than any other electric vehicle, a new study found. The study by LeasingOptions evaluated the top car manufacturers seen the most in films and on television, and although Ford topped the chart, Tesla ruled the EV portion. The Tesla Model S, the data revealed, has been featured more in films than any other EV.

Tesla began delivering its flagship vehicle to customers in 2012 and later became the first electric car to top the monthly new-car-sales ranking in any country. In 2016, it became the best-selling luxury sedan in the U.S. and one of the best-selling EVs of that year.

In its study, LeasingOptions found that, to its surprise, the Tesla Model S appeared on television and movie screens a total of 340 times, making it the most popular EV. Some films where the Model S appeared include The Kingsman (2015), Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), and Entourage (2006).

Following the Model S, the Nissan Leaf was featured 144 times. The Nissan Leaf was the first EV to be used on the big screen and appeared in cameos in movies such as Parental Guidance (2012) and The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020). Its first leading role was in 2019 when it starred as Uber Driver, Stu Prasad’s vehicle in Stuber (2019).

On both the big screen and television, the Tesla Model X had a total of 113 appearances, and the Model 3 had 89 appearances. In total, Tesla vehicles have 561 appearances on-screen, which include 14 Model Y appearances and five Cybertruck appearances.

On just the big screen, the Model S appeared 113 times, the Nissan Leaf appeared 43 times, the Model X appeared 29 times, the Renault Zoe appeared 25 times, and the Model 3 appeared 24 times. Despite Tesla not paying for product placement, its vehicles appear 241% more than any other EV on-screen.

The study also found that compared with 2010, there was a growth in the number of EVs featured in films. In 2010, there weren’t any electric cars on the big screen, but in 2011 a Nissan Leaf appeared. By 2014, Tesla had begun producing and selling the Model S, which was featured four times, bringing the total number of EVs seen in films up to nine at that point.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

