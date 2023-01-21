Twitter Blue to have an ad-free subscription option

By

Twitter will have a higher-priced version of its opt-in Twitter Blue subscription service that allows zero ads, Elon Musk said on Saturday. When he purchased the platform, Elon Musk made several changes to it, including merging the verification system with its paid subscription option that allows users to edit tweets and organize bookmarks into folders.

Although Twitter Blue has never had a fully ad-free experience, one of the key features was access to ad-free articles, which cost the platform when readers used it. Subscribers would read articles without ads from participating publishers, and the platform would give a portion of Twitter Blue’s revenue to those sites. This was discontinued when the platform changed ownership.

On its website, the social media website currently says that it is working on a feature that will reduce the number of ads Blue subscribers see. The company noted that the initial features were designed for a specific segment of its users, and its goal is to provide enough value that people feel that it is worth the price.

“And we hope to offer fewer ads for Twitter Blue subscribers in the future,” it also said in the FAQ section.

Advertising is a key source of revenue for the platform, which has been working to recapture the interest of companies that use it for advertising.

Twitter recently launched several new content deals with several news outlets, sports publishers, and other media companies for 2023. In 2022 when Elon Musk bought the platform, several advertisers paused their ad campaigns, citing uncertainties.

When he initially purchased the platform, Elon Musk told advertisers that he wanted advertising to be as relevant as possible for Twitter’s users.

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed but is right for you,” he said while emphasizing that low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are content.

That said, Elon Musk wants to make Twitter a valuable tool for both companies and their individual users. For the latter, he plans to implement more changes, including the frequency of ads on Twitter and its size. In a response to Allesandro Perilli, Elon Musk confirmed the plan was to make ads less intrusive while offering features that appeal to visual communities.

That’s the plan! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Twitter Blue to have an ad-free subscription option