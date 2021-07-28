Tesla Model S Long Range delivery estimates slip to early 2022

By

Those who wish to order Tesla’s most bang-for-the-buck car will likely be facing quite a bit of wait, with estimated delivery times for the new Model S Long Range being moved to February-March 2022. This is a significant change from the vehicle’s previous delivery estimate, which was listed at September-October 2021.

It was not just the new Model S Long Range that received an update for its delivery date. Its stablemate, the Model S Plaid, also had its estimated deliveries slip to September-October this year. Previously, this date was listed at August 2021. Tesla has not shared the reasons behind its flagship sedan’s new delivery estimates, though speculations suggest that the recent update was due to demand.

During the first-quarter earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company is looking to produce over 2,000 units of the Model S and Model X per week. If things go well, Musk noted that Tesla could probably go as high as 2,400 to 2,500 units per week. Considering that the flagship sedan is still a relatively low-volume car (at least compared to the Model 3 and Model Y), it would not be a surprise if Tesla had already received enough orders to keep its production lines for the new Model S in the Fremont Factory busy for the next months.

The Model S Long Range, after all, is quite a steal for what it offers. At $84,990 before incentives, the Model S Long Range offers 405 miles of EPA range and a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. That’s on par with the Tesla Model 3 Performance, arguably one of the best driver’s cars in the market today. And this is just on the performance side. Tech-wise, the Model S Long Range is a steal as well.

This is because the Model S Long Range features the exact same tech in its interior as the Model S Plaid, from its AMD-powered 17″ infotainment system to its 8″ rear display. The vehicle also comes with much of the same functions as its pricier sibling, such as Tesla’s new steering yoke, ventilated seats, and Auto Shift, which would be rolled out in an upcoming update. Coupled with basic Autopilot, the Model S Long Range is arguably one of the best cars in the market for its segment, electric or otherwise.

Those interested in ordering a Model S Long Range could click here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model S Long Range delivery estimates slip to early 2022