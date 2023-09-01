Tesla updates Model S and Model X: Price cuts, free paint, and no more Standard Range

By

Amidst the rollout of the Model 3 Project Highland to several territories such as China, parts of Europe, and the UAE, Tesla has also implemented updates for its two flagship vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

A look at the order page for the Model S and Model X in the United States shows that the two flagship electric cars have received notable price cuts. As per Tesla, the Model S Long Range now starts at $74,990, a 15% reduction over its previous starting price of $88,490. That’s a pretty good deal for a full-sized all-electric sedan that has an EPA range of 405 miles per charge.

The Model S Plaid, Tesla’s fastest car in its lineup today, now starts at $89,990, a 17% adjustment from its previous price of $108,490. At its current price, the Model S Plaid becomes a steal. There is likely no other car, electric or otherwise, at its current price range that could match its performance, such as its 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds under optimal conditions.

The Model X Long Range, on the other hand, has been adjusted to a starting price of $79,990. That’s an 18.8% reduction from its previous price of $98,490. At its current starting price, the Model X Long Range would likely be eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) federal tax credit, as it is an SUV that’s priced below $80,000.

The Model X Plaid, similar to its Model S counterpart, now starts at $89,990, which is a 17% reduction over its previous starting price of $108,490. The Model X Plaid was already quite a deal at its previous price considering its performance and utility, but with its lower price, the flagship SUV — which has a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds — is quite a steal.

Interestingly enough, Tesla has removed the Standard Range option for the Model S and Model X with its recent update. For context, the Model S Standard Range was priced at $78,490 before options, and it provided a range of 320 miles per charge. The Model X Standard Range was priced at $88,490 before options, and it offered a range of 269 miles per charge. Both vehicles were reportedly software-limited to achieve their lower range.

Also noteworthy is the fact that with its recent update, Tesla made all the paint options for the Model S and Model X completely free of charge. This meant that even premium colors like Ultra Red no longer have extra charges. Such a change would likely incentivize customers to opt for the two vehicles’ more eye-catching colors, which are arguably more deserving of the Model S and Model X’s flagship status.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Tesla updates Model S and Model X: Price cuts, free paint, and no more Standard Range