Tesla is preparing the Plaid Model S to be the ultimate all-weather car

It’s no secret Tesla’s Plaid Model S is perhaps the most exciting product release in the automaker’s short and storied history. A revision of the company’s first passenger sedan, the Plaid Model S sports a completely redesigned interior and a body design similar to that of its predecessor, with a few improvements, of course. But the car has been spotted by a lucky few in the wild near snow, and now, Tesla is preparing that very same car to blister the asphalt in not only the Summer heat but also the snow in a Winter wonderland.

After initial sightings of the new Model S revealed the vehicle to be in Toledo, Ohio, one might wonder: Why would Tesla send a car from Sunny and warm Northern California to the cold and arid roads of Central Ohio. A couple of indicators point to the company’s past release preparations of its other cars. For example, the Model Y and the unreleased Semi have been spotted in snowy terrains on numerous occasions. Both cars will be travelers in their own rights, one for passenger transport and the other for commercial use. However, they’re both applicable to wintery conditions, especially the Semi, which will likely trek from one end of the country to the other for some drivers. Simultaneously, the Model Y in its mass-market building strategy will be present in plenty of challenging terrains by its massive band of owners.

However, the Plaid Model S is a little bit different. The Model S will always hold a special place in Tesla’s hypothetical heart; we know it does in the most crucial organ of its CEO Elon Musk, who once said that Model S production continued for sentimental reasons. However, the Model S is undergoing a rebirth of sorts, and while it was spotted in Ohio for what is likely winter testing, Tesla dropped its own tidbit of information regarding the Model S Plaid and its performance in snowy terrains.

We know the Model S has been one of the fastest, sportiest, and for some (like me), the best looking EV out there. With over 400 miles of range in its Long Range variant and a speed of 1.9 seconds from 0-60 MPH for its Plaid+ configuration, the Model S is truly a car of all trades. For a long time, and especially to those who live in snowy climates, the ideal car in the snow is always just a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive powertrain, and if a choice is given, an SUV is certainly superior to a sedan. But the Model S is making moves to be the ultimate all-weather vehicle. And why not?

Driving down a sunny strip near the coast in the dead of summer sounds great, but the Model S is also capable of ripping up the snow and likely any other terrain it is confronted with. The Model S will always remain Tesla’s flagship vehicle, especially while it remains in production for the foreseeable future. But more than that, the consumer who purchases the all-electric powerhouse will now have a great opportunity to have even more robust, dominating, and unequivocal power through whatever scenario it is confronted with.

The Model S really is one of the most perfect and well-rounded cars available to consumers today. With Tesla showboating the new Model S Plaid’s capabilities in the snowy terrain of the video above, we know that the car will be ideal for anyone looking for power, performance, and pleasure any time of the year.