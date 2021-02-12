Tesla Model S Plaid will go for a low-7 minute lap time in the Nurburgring

Elon Musk discussed several fundamental points during his recent appearance at the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, from the next-gen Roadster’s hovering capabilities to the Cybertruck’s design and the idea of a Tesla van with built-in solar panels. Musk also shared some details on the Model S Plaid and what Tesla wants to achieve with the vehicle on the Nurburgring.

Talking about the vehicle, Musk confirmed that deliveries for the Model S Plaid would be starting sometime this month. The CEO seemed very excited about the all-electric sedan, with Musk noting that the vehicle’s 0-60 mph sprint was measured at a stunning 1.96 seconds. “Every millisecond really matters when you’re going that fast,” he said.

Musk further mentioned that Tesla intends to bring the Model S Plaid to the Nurburgring, one of the most dangerous and most challenging racetracks in the world. Tesla previously brought two Plaid Model S prototypes on the Nurburgring back in 2019, and before the vehicles were sent back to the United States, one of the cars was observed to have achieved a hand-stopped time of 7 minutes 13 seconds.

It appears that Tesla intends to match or exceed this number with its Model S Plaid production units. Elaborating further, Musk told Rogan that Tesla is looking to achieve a lap time in the low-7-minutes. And with further improvements to the vehicle, Musk noted that he thinks Tesla could probably push the Model S to a sub-7-minute lap around the racetrack.

“We’re trying to get to, on the Nurburgring, get to the low-7-minute mark. And then, with further improvements, I think we could bust 7 minutes on the Nurburgring, which would be a pretty wicked act on its own,” Musk said.

Musk emphasized that he wants to achieve the Model S Plaid’s lap with a largely unmodified car for the Nurburgring. According to the CEO, he believes that there is potential to have a vehicle that can run a sub-7-minute Nurburgring lap straight from the factory. And considering that the Model S Plaid’s price starts below $120,000, Tesla is practically making its flagship sedan the bang-for-your-buck performance car on the market, electric or otherwise.

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk’s conversation about the Tesla Model S Plaid and other topics below.

