Tesla offers $20k Model S Plaid Ceramic Brake Kit for optimized track handling

Tesla launched a Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit in its shop recently. The ceramic brake set costs $20,000 and will be available to order by mid-2022.

The ceramic brake set is only compatible with Model S Plaid vehicles fitted with 21” Arachnid wheels. The Plaid comes free with the 19” Tempest wheels, while the 21” Arachnid wheels cost an extra $4,500. The Model S Plaid currently starts at $129,990, before options. The “base” Dual Motor Model S AWD costs $94,990 before options.

“Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit is a complete hardware package that delivers maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving,” Tesla wrote about its ceramic brake set.

The Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit includes the following:

2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors

2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers

2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers

2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes

4x high-performance front brake pads

4x high-performance rear brake pads

1x bottle of high-temperature brake fluid

For perspective, a Tesla Model S Plaid set the production vehicle record at the Nürburgring in Germany with a time of 7:30:909, running at 166.320 km/h (103.35 MPH). The Model S Plaid that set the record had zero modifications. “Completely unmodified, directly from the factory,” Elon Musk tweeted when the Model S Plaid set the record.

With its Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit, the Model S Plaid would likely handle much better, allowing the beast of a car to control its power during closed circuit driving. This should make the Model S Plaid a truly frightening force to be reckoned with on the track.

During an appearance in the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast back in February, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla aims to achieve a lap time in the low 7-minutes for the Model S Plaid. At the time, Musk noted that Tesla might be able to “bust 7 minutes” with a modified Model S Plaid.

The Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit could be the first part of Tesla’s upcoming Track Pack for the Model S. The Track Pack also seems to feature the Plaid’s active aero spoiler, which was spotted at the Nürburgring in October.

