Tesla Model S Plaid edges previous world record to set new best 1/4-mile time

A new record has been set by the BoosedBoiz YouTube channel in their formerly wrecked Model S Plaid, or what’s left of it.

The previous quarter mile record was 8.73 seconds, held by the Tesla Plaid Racing channel and beaten by the BoostedBoiz Plaid, running a quarter mile of 8.714-second quarter mile at 158 mph.

This Model S plaid has undergone some serious changes, with the entire interior gutted and all of the body panels from the front doors and back removed.

They had previously attempted to break the record multiple times, first with the entire car exposed and equipped with a roll cage and on stock wheels and tires. That effort came to an 8.83 quarter-mile run at 149 miles per hour.

After a few tries, including changing to a tire and wheel combo more suited for the track, they still could not break the record. They then added a thin aluminum shell around the car to help with aerodynamics without adding much weight back to the car. After the addition of the shell and better wheels and tires, they ran an 8.79-second quarter mile run at 156 miles per hour.

That brings us to the record-setting run and a “driver mod,” the channel brought in a driver who weighs around 100 pounds less, and at the track, that change produced the results they were looking for as the car ran an 8.71 quarter mile at 158 miles per hour.

The car was also able to increase its 0-60 foot time from 1.49 seconds at the start of the project to 1.37 seconds on the record-setting run.

Check out the new World Record run in their video below!

With all the changes to the car from stock, does this record still count since it is the same drive train, or should it only count with cars having their original Model S Plaid body still attached?

The BoostedBoiz have said they have more plans for the Model S Plaid, what do you think they will do next with the project?

