New Tesla Model X deliveries begin at Fremont, and it’s better than ever

It took some time, but Tesla has finally started deliveries of the new Model X. The first deliveries of the flagship SUV were held in Fremont this weekend, and it featured the handover of five white Model X Long Range with six-seat interiors. Needless to say, the new Model X is better than ever and likely well worth the wait.

Images of the new Model X’s deliveries were initially shared by user @sunnyvaletree of the Tesla Motors Club. A few images and a short video of the vehicle were shared online, featuring the vehicle’s refreshed interior, its redesigned door panels, and its steering yoke. Similar to previous iterations of the Model X, the refreshed flagship SUV’s interior is vastly similar to the new Model S, save for components like the Falcon Wing Doors and its massive panoramic windshield.

Interestingly enough, the first Model X that were delivered to customers this weekend were six-seat variants. Model X reservation holders who had ordered five-seat variants of the vehicle have noted on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit that had been asked by Tesla if they wished to upgrade to a six-seat interior instead. With this in mind, it appears safe to assume that Tesla would primarily be producing six-seat Model X in the near future.

Even more interestingly, the Model X that was delivered this weekend were reportedly all Long Range variants, which feature 360 miles of EPA-rated range, a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph. Speculations are also abounding that Model X Plaid deliveries should begin sometime in December. The reasons behind this remain to be seen, though speculations suggest that the Model X Plaid is still waiting for its regulatory approval.

The Model X has been described by CEO Elon Musk as the “Faberge Egg of Cars” since it is quite unlike any other vehicle on the road. The Model X was an incredibly challenging vehicle for Tesla, and it holds the title of being the first project that forced Elon Musk to sleep on the Fremont Factory. Armed to the teeth with tech and equipped with substantial convenience features, the Model X is arguably the most difficult vehicle to produce in Tesla’s lineup. Fortunately, the new Model X is being produced by a Tesla that is far more mature, which would hopefully make the flagship SUV’s ramp smoother than before.

The new Tesla Model X starts at $99,990 before options, though the Model X Plaid costs only $20,000 more at $119,990 before options. That actually makes it more affordable than the Model S Plaid, which costs $129,990 before options. While pricey, the Model X Plaid actually offers quite a lot for its cost, as it features 340 miles of range per charge, a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 163 mph.

Watch a video of the new Tesla Model X in the video below.

