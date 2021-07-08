Tesla Model X refresh with new interior and steering yoke spotted in the wild

By

A new Tesla Model X, complete with the company’s new flagship interior and steering yoke, has been spotted road testing in the wild. The vehicle was sighted near Sunnyvale, CA, as it was driving on the 101.

The sighting of the revamped flagship SUV was shared on Twitter by Tesla enthusiast Wilson Lam, who observed that the vehicle was fitted with the company’s new 20″ Cyberstream Wheels, which are available for both the Long Range and Plaid variants. It was evident that the Model X featured Tesla’s new interior as well, as evidenced by its horizontal display and steering yoke.

Saw a refresh Model X being tested on the 101 today. Note the wheels, and the dashboard and no license plate @TeslaOwnersEBay @teslaownersSV #ModelX pic.twitter.com/UfKNsfBeQf — wilson lam (@wilsonlam) July 7, 2021

Interestingly enough, the new Model X almost looks like a vehicle with no steering wheel if viewed from an angle. This is likely due to the fact that the Model X features larger doors than the Model S, allowing it to partially hide the yoke from view. Overall, the Model X in the sighting looks very well put together, suggesting that the vehicle may be a pre-production unit and not just a release candidate.

The new Tesla Model X is listed on the company’s official website with an estimated delivery date of January to February 2022, both for its Long Range and Plaid variants. Rumors from the Tesla community, however, suggest that the re-release of the flagship vehicle might be earlier than expected. This is somewhat supported by Elon Musk’s initial statements about the SUV, when he noted that the new Model X would enter the market “a little later” than the Model S Plaid.

The Plaid Model X will complete the 1/4 mile in 9.9 seconds.



The SAME time as the *MCLAREN 720S*.



A 7 seat SUV.



$179,000 cheaper.



Alien engineering — standard. $TSLA 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VOQ0ORMrOM — BabyTesla (@BabyTesla3) July 7, 2021

With the Model S Plaid now being delivered to consumers, it would be no surprise if Tesla is already putting in a lot of effort in rolling out the production version of the new Model X. The vehicle is well-loved, after all, with its iconic Falcon Wing Doors, cavernous interior, and bleeding-edge tech. Elon Musk has described the Model X as the Faberge Egg of cars, and for good reason. There’s nothing quite like it on the road, and that will likely become even more evident when it gets its revamped interior and upgraded specs.

The new Tesla Model X would be a one-of-a-kind all-electric SUV, boasting up to 360 miles of range per charge for the Long Range variant. The Tesla Model X Plaid, which the company still prices at $119,990, would likely be a record-breaking vehicle in terms of its performance, with its 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and its top speed of 163 mph. With 1,020 horsepower from its three electric motors, the Model X Plaid is also capable of hitting the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, roughly the same as a McLaren 720S.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model X refresh with new interior and steering yoke spotted in the wild