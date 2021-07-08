Elon Musk’s Boring Company linked to 73-acre purchase in East Texas

By

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has been linked to a 73-acre land purchase in Bastrop County, Texas. The Boring Company (TBC) already established an office building in Pflugerville.

According to Bastrop County property records, Gapped Bass LLC purchased 73 acres of land in May. The Boring Company and Gapped Bass LLC are closely linked to each other.

Gapped Bass LLC is a Texas Domestic Limited-Liability Company that was established on April 12, 2021. The principal address listed for the company is in Pflugerville, where TBC’s Texas office building is located.

The strongest link Gapped Bass LLC has to TBC, however, is Steve Davis. Gapped Bass only has one principal on record, and it is Davis, who happens to be the President of The Boring Company.

Since the beginning of the year, TBC has been steadily increasing the number of jobs in Austin, Texas. The tunneling company has also started Phase 2 of its renovations in Building 2 of its Pflugerville office. A quick glance at TBC’s career page now reveals that it wants to fill quite a few engineering positions, including one calling for a Senior TBM Engineer.

The Senior Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Engineer will work on the development and production of Prufrock, TBC’s next-generation boring machine. Prufrock has the unique ability to porpoise, meaning it can dig right into the surface and out of a tunnel autonomously. It also digs 6 times faster than Boring Company’s previous TBM, Godot+. Boring Company’s medium-term goal for Prufrock is to surpass 7 miles per day.

A Prufrock machine was recently sighted in Las Vegas, near Station 3 of The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop. Prufrock will be instrumental in TBC’s future projects, like the Vegas Loop in Sin City or the Las Olas Loop in Florida.

