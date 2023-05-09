By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted in the past that he believes the Model Y has the potential to become the world’s best-selling car. The Model Y did not achieve this feat last year, but it definitely came close, according to recent data shared by JATO Dynamics.

Per JATO Dynamics’ data, the Tesla Model Y sold about 747,000 units in 2022, a 91% increase compared to 2021. About 44% of the Model Y’s sales occurred in China, 34% in the United States, and 19% in Europe. With these results, the Model Y became the world’s third-best-selling car last year.

The Model Y’s performance in 2022 is very impressive, especially considering that the only two vehicles that overtook it were the Toyota RAV4, which had just over a million units sold, and the Toyota Corolla sedan, which saw 992,000 units sold. Both the Toyota RAV4 and the Corolla are more affordable vehicles compared to the Tesla Model Y.

What’s quite interesting is that the Model Y is not the only Tesla whose global sales performed well last year. As per JATO, the Model 3 sedan also became the world’s 10th best-selling car in 2022 with around 482,000 units sold. That’s quite an incredible accomplishment for the Model 3, Tesla’s most affordable car to date, considering that the vehicle competes in the sedan market.

Felipe Munoz, JATO’s Global Analyst, shared his thoughts about the Model Y and Model 3’s feat last year. “It is a historic moment to see a pure electric vehicle not only so close to the top position but also a relatively new brand getting so far in the global ranking, particularly given they are not the most affordable vehicles,” Munoz said.

