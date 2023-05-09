Tesla to roll out FSD free trial in North America once system is “super smooth”

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted that the electric vehicle maker will be rolling out a free month trial of FSD for the company’s cars in North America. The program will be extended globally, at least once FSD is approved by regulators in specific countries.

Musk shared his recent comments in a post on Twitter. While the idea of Tesla’s vehicles receiving an FSD free trial for a month is exciting, Musk explained that the system must be “super smooth” before the program could be rolled out. This means that Tesla still has quite a bit of work to do before the program is implemented.

“Once FSD is super smooth (not just safe), we will roll out a free month trial for all cars in North America. Then extend to the rest of the world after we ensure it works well on local roads and regulators approve it in that country,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s post was met with optimism, particularly among some Tesla owners who are part of the company’s FSD Beta program. Some users, such as the host of the Dirty Tesla YouTube channel, observed that Full Self-Driving Beta is actually a lot smoother these days compared to before. Elon Musk responded to the Tesla owner’s comment, and his post provided some important details on the company’s FSD development strategy.

According to Musk, Tesla prioritizes safety over smoothness. This would explain some of the comments from FSD Beta testers who noted that some releases felt less polished than their predecessors. The Tesla CEO noted that Tesla polishes the FSD experience once the system achieves a higher tier of safety.

“We always prioritize safety over smoothness. After we achieve a higher tier of safety, then we polish the experience. It is very important to be both safe and smooth for new users to be comfortable with FSD,” Musk wrote.

