Tesla Model Y inventory is going fast, selling out in many U.S. states

Tesla Model Y inventory is apparently moving pretty quickly as the legacy version of the best-selling car in the world is now sold out in many U.S. states.

With the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y, the legacy version of the vehicle is now no longer being produced. The units that are available are the final ones that Tesla will produce as it is sunsetting the old look of the all-electric crossover.

As production has stopped on this specific version of the Model Y, Tesla is offering some great deals on the vehicle…that is, if it is still available for delivery in your area.

Since the new Model Y has started production and deliveries, 29 U.S. states have now sold out of the old vehicle’s look:

NEWS: New Tesla Model Y inventory is now completely sold out in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Utah, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Indianapolis, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii,… pic.twitter.com/hTZgDexgmE — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 23, 2025 Advertisement

Tesla is offering over $5,000 off of some of these Model Ys in an effort to move inventory and make room for the new Model Y at its showrooms across the country.

For what it is worth, the legacy Model Y is still a fantastic vehicle, and picking it up through inventory is still a great idea, considering it holds a lot of great tech and is now being offered at a great price.

In the United States, Tesla is still only offering the new Launch Series version of the Model Y, which comes with the company’s Full Self-Driving suite, some exclusive badging, and premium interior, among other things.

Until those lower-cost trims arrive, sales figures for the new Model Y will be restricted to the Launch Series trim. We likely won’t see a launch of Rear-Wheel-Drive or All-Wheel-Drive configurations of the new Model Y until the inventory of the previous version starts to dwindle down a tad more.

Advertisement

Launching those trims now would cannibalize the legacy Model Y vehicles, as most consumers would rather have the new vehicle with the upgrades than the older version — even if it means a substantially lower price.