Tesla starts Model Y ‘Launch Edition’ deliveries in the U.S.

Tesla has officially begun delivering its refreshed Model Y “Launch Edition” in the U.S., as highlighted by some of the first customers to take delivery over the weekend.

X user Jim Koehler shared photos and a few details from his time taking delivery of the new Model Y in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday. As can be seen in the photos, Koehler took delivery of a Stealth Grey Launch Series unit, and an additional thread in the Tesla Motors Club forum highlights a few other details about his experience.

Koehler says he placed an order for the vehicle on January 23, and by February 11 his estimated delivery was set for between February 19 and March 19. As of Saturday, however, that had been updated to between March 1 and March 8, and Koehler officially picked the so-called Model Y “Juniper” up on Saturday.

He also has a 2024 Model 3 Performance, which you can see beside the Model Y in a photo below.

Tesla’s refreshed Model Y was also spotted in the parking lot of Palisades in Tahoe, California over the weekend, as highlighted in a thread on Reddit. It’s not clear at this time whether the unit was a customer delivery, or an employee vehicle, though it can be seen in white below, parked amidst a snowy landscape.

The news of first U.S. deliveries comes a few days after Tesla China transitioned from selling the Model Y “Launch Edition” to a regular version of the recently refreshed vehicle in China, where initial deliveries began last week. There, the Launch Edition primarily included bonus warranty miles, and the regular Model Y was launched at the same price.

At the time of writing, Tesla’s order configurator in the U.S. is still showing the Launch Series version, which includes special badges on the liftgate, puddle light, center console and doorsill, along with Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), and interior upgrades like a vegan suede trim and premium floor mats.

Tesla has also been accelerating production of the upgraded Model Y at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with drone footage from a few weeks ago showing massive fleets of the SUV in the outbound lot.