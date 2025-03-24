Tesla Megapack project in NSW reaches $260M financial close

Partners involved in yet another Tesla Megapack project in Australia have reached a financial close, as the upcoming site also begins construction.

On Monday, renewables provider Equis Australia announced closing on the $260 million deal for 138 two-hour Megapack units in Tamworth, New South Wales (NSW), set to back a 250MW/500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Dubbed the “Calala” BESS, Equis says the project will store enough power to supply electricity for as many as 115,000 homes during peak usage.

The Calala project is expected to become fully operational by 2027, and it will be constructed in two independent project phases, bringing 100MW and an additional 150MW online in sequence. Located about 5.8 kilometers (~3.6 miles) to the southeast of the Tamworth town centre, the Calala battery will be connected to the NSW grid using an underground cable leading to Tamworth’s 330kV Substation.

The BESS is also expected to create around 170 new roles during construction, and as many as seven ongoing positions upon launching operations. The first 100MW portion of the Calala project will be devoted to supplying a partnership with provider Smartest Energy, while Tesla’s Autobidder real-time trading and control platform will be used to manage and oversee energy transactions to make the 150MW project a merchant BESS.

The financial deal includes the sale of $260 million in non-recourse debt financing package from lenders Westpac, Societe Generale, and the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The agreement will also include a Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) for the Calala project to contribute a total of $2 million to the Tamworth Regional Council over time.

Equis Australia also has several other BESS projects, primarily located near its headquarters in Melbourne, along with those scattered around the Sydney and Brisbane areas. The company’s Australia branch says it has 16 BESS projects in its portfolio, along with 11 onshore wind projects, together which total 9.6GW of renewable energy capacity.

The renewable provider is also nearing completion of a massive 600MW/1,600MWh BESS outside of Melbourne sporting 444 Tesla Megapack units, which is expected to become operational later this year.

Currently, Tesla produces most of its Megapacks in Lathrop, California, though the company recently shipped its first units from a new Megafactory in Shanghai, China to Australia. The manufacturer has also begun building a third Megafactory in Waller County, Texas, just a couple of hours east of Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas.