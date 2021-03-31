Tesla Model Y joins a new Police Force, and incentives made it an affordable purchase

The Tesla Model Y has officially joined the Ipswich, Massachusetts Police Department, and its price tag wasn’t all that bad considering the multiple incentives that were applied by local groups.

Teslas have become some of the newest additions to several police departments across the United States, and in some other regions of the world as well. While the environmentally-conscious vehicles will save taxpayer dollars in the long run thanks to EV credits, gas savings, and low maintenance costs, some have voiced concerns over the cost of buying a Tesla. However, many are uninformed and misconceived, still believing electric vehicles are six-figure vehicles reserved for the rich and wealthy.

In January, the Hastings on Hudson, New York Police Department welcomed a Model Y police cruiser into their fleet, only to receive several points of criticism from the purchase. Some commentors called for a defunding of the police deparment, while others said that local schools were suffering while police departments were buying “expensive” electric cars.

While the Tesla Model Y isn’t the automaker’s least expensive car, it is far from the most expensive. The Long Range All Wheel Drive variant of the all-electric crossover costs $49,990. However, several local incentives from various groups reduced the cost that would be paid with taxpayer dollars to about $39,000, a statement from Ipswich PD officials said.

A $10,000 grant from the Ipswich Electric Light Department and a $4,290 grant from the Green Community Porgram offset costs by nearly $15,000, bringing the cost down considerably at the point of purchase. Additional savings will be calculated over the life of the vehicle, as gas fill-ups, oil changes, and other points of maintenance that are present with combustion engine vehicles are inferior with the Model Y.

“The grants reduce the cost to taxpayers to about $39,000, which is comparable to gas-powered options and slightly less than the amount budgeted by the town,” the statement said.

Additionally, Ipswich PD said it will save up to $13,o00 in fuel and maintenance costs over a ten-year period.

The Model Y is not the first electric car that is involved in the Ipswich local government. It is the sixth, joining three Chevy Bolts, and a Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, all reserved for specific individuals in the town’s local government.

Ipswich Officials have taken other steps to reduce community fossil fuel usage in recent years. Here are a few examples according to the Ipswich Local News.

• The ELD has replaced five late-model vehicles with electric vehicles: an electric Hyster forklift for the department garage; Chevrolet Bolts for use by the department engineer, town conservation agent, and town building and health departments; and a Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid vehicle for the ELD manager. ELD estimates the electric vehicles have reduced operating and maintenance costs by several thousand dollars and cut gasoline usage by about 1,000 gallons.

• The town has installed electric vehicle charging stations at the parking lots on Elm Street and Hammatt Street, the town hall, and the utilities department. More charging stations are planned as funding opportunities become available.

• In February 2020, the state certified the town as a “Green Community” with the goal of reducing municipal energy use by 20 percent within five years.

• The select board and the school committee recently adopted a resolution developed by the town’s climate resiliency committee, which commits to eliminating municipal use of fossil fuels by 2040.