The Tesla Model Y might not be the best-selling vehicle in the United Kingdom, but it is the best-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the region, according to new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Data released by the SMMT for May indicates the company’s all-electric crossover was the best-selling BEV and the ninth-best-selling vehicle in the UK in May, with 2,509 units sold for the month.

The Model Y is actually the seventh-best-selling vehicle in the UK for 2023 so far, just over 3,000 units behind the Ford Puma, which leads all cars so far this year through five months.

The Model Y has influenced the mass adoption of BEVs in the region so far this year, as the vehicle has been the leader in total BEV sales thus far.

It helped the UK’s rate of BEV adoption increase by 58.7 percent compared to last May and 31.1 percent higher through five months in 2023 compared to the same time in 2022.

It should be noted that the Vauxhall Corsa finished higher than the Model Y on May’s list of best-selling vehicles, but the car is available in both an all-electric and combustion engine configuration. The SMMT did not identify which vehicle option was listed.

Tesla Model Y leads charge in UK’s massive increase in BEV adoption