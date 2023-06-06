Tesla resumes ‘Project Highland’ Model 3 testing with new features

It appears Tesla has resumed testing on public roads of its “Project Highland” Model 3 after a hiatus that lasted several weeks.

The Project Highland Model 3 was spotted testing in California earlier today by electric vehicle enthusiast The Kilowatts, who spotted the car and noticed several new features.

Spotted Tesla’s Project Highland Prototype Model 3 for the first time in several weeks testing in California this morning! @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sIHbWI6Tcy — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) June 6, 2023

Among the new looks at the Highland Model 3 are new headlight designs and Hardware 4 cameras, which are now being installed on Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles. It appears Tesla will wait until the newly rolled out vehicle hits production lines to begin installing it on Model 3 cars.

New headlights and HW 4 cameras confirmed! pic.twitter.com/NLPkfVpDBl — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) June 6, 2023

Additionally, it appears Tesla is planning to take more care with aerodynamics as a rear diffuser was also spotted on the prototype, which was traveling on roads with manufacturer plates.

Good eye spotting the diffuser pic.twitter.com/2fV4pqfqRM — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) June 6, 2023

The diffuser was first used by Tesla with the Model S Plaid several years ago as it hit the track at the Nürburgring in Germany, attempting to break records on the track. The earliest iterations of the Model S Plaid were fitted with diffusers, which are used to increase downforce at high speeds by accelerating low-pressure air beneath the car and channeling it through the rear portion of the vehicle.

Smoothing out this airflow and decreasing drag can also help aid in handling, so there’s a chance the new Model 3 could be introduced with a more performance-based option, as many EV enthusiasts are eager to take their vehicles to the track.

The Model 3 Highland was first revealed last Fall, but Tesla has been refining the vehicle for nearly a year.

The first images of the car have been leaked recently and revealed a new design to the front end, but there are several other features that appear to be on the way in the coming redesign. However, Tesla has a knack for making changes and trying out several different looks ahead of launch.

