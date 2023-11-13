Tesla Model Y is Parkers’ Company Car of the Year 2024 winner

By

Parkers, one of the largest car valuations, reviews, and advice firms in Europe, has released the winners of its 2024 New Car Awards. Among the winners is the Tesla Model Y, which finished ahead of the BMW i4 and the MG4 EV in the Company Car of the Year category.

In its announcement, Parkers noted that the all-electric crossover features a good combination of efficiency, dynamics, and long range. The vehicle’s access to the Supercharger Network, which allows the Model Y to perform long drives without any issues, was also praised.

The Model Y’s award was decided by Parkers and Fleet News, which collaborated for this year’s Best Company Car award. The Model Y is thus one of a total of 18 award-winning vehicles that were announced as this round’s winners.

Matt dePrez, Fleet News‘ senior staff writer, noted that the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD strikes a great balance for company customers.

“With a choice of three powertrains, there’s a Model Y to suit a variety of needs and budgets. The mid-spec Long Range makes the most sense for company car drivers. It can cover up to 331 miles between charges, and the battery can be recharged to 80% capacity in less than half an hour at one of Tesla’s Superchargers or a public rapid charging site,” dePrez said.

Keith Adams, Parkers.co.uk editor, noted that the vehicle’s capabilities, together with its low tax bills, make the Model Y an ideal purchase as a company vehicle.

“Short lead times, impressive real-world range, and rock-bottom tax bills make the Tesla Model Y a highly desirable company car and a worthy winner of this year’s award. No wonder the Model Y has consistently been the UK’s best-selling company car,” Adams said.

While the Tesla Model Y did attain an award in Parkers’ 2024 New Car Awards, the all-electric crossover did not win the coveted 2024 Car of the Year award. That award was won by the MG4 EV, an all-electric vehicle that — while not as advanced or powerful as the Tesla Model Y — offers a good balance of features, performance, and range at a very reasonable price.

Alan Taylor-Jones, New Cars Editor at Parkers, shared some of the MG4 EV’s strengths. “Normally, we offer plenty of caveats when recommending MGs, but the MG4 is a genuinely excellent electric hatchback at a price that’s barely believable. It’s also great to drive, balancing handling and comfort expertly – and range and efficiency are both exactly where they need to be,” Taylor-Jones said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y is Parkers’ Company Car of the Year 2024 winner