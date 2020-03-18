Tesla Model Y Performance full review shows the crossover’s sporty and practical versatility

The first full review of the Tesla Model Y is an eye-opening look at how the company’s first all-electric crossover has the performance of a Porsche but with the practicality of a sport utility vehicle.

Throttle House’s James Engelsman had the opportunity to conduct a full review of a Tesla Model Y with the “Performance Upgrade”, which includes:

Increased top speed from 145mph to 155mph 21″ Überturbine Wheels Performance Brakes Lowered suspension Aluminum alloy pedals



Some crossovers will never have the ability to feel like high-performance cars, according to Engelsman, because of their naturally high center of gravity. However, he notes the Model Y as almost solving this problem thanks to the excessive weight of the vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries that are located on the undercarriage of the car. Taking a corner at high speeds feels close to the Model 3 in Engelsman’s opinion, leading to the idea that driving in a “performance” fashion is possible in a crossover body type.

While the Model Y Performance configuration offers a 3.5 second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate, which is the slowest among Tesla’s Performance variants, it is “hardly slow,” according to Engelsman. The 0-60 time is faster than the $83,600 Porsche Macan Turbo, and the $81,100 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63S, and the same as the $78,295 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Credit: YouTube | Throttle House

Some of Engelsman’s personal favorites include the Model Y’s large glass roof, expansive trunk space, and reclining rear seats. The ample legroom and overall spaciousness of the vehicle will surely bring comfort to even some of the tallest passengers.

Tesla Model Y is currently available in a five-seat configuration. A seven-seat layout is expected to be available at the end of this year or early 2021. Model Y is being offered in a 316-mile Long Range variant, with a starting price of $52,990, and a 315-mile Performance version for $60,990.

Check out the full Tesla Model Y review by Throttle House below.