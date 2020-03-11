Tesla Model S goes 3 for 3 against Dodge Hellcat Redeye edition after getting called out

The Tesla Model S Raven continues to terrorize some of the fastest and most powerful combustion engine vehicles on the market today. In the most recent matchup, the all-electric Model S matches up against the Dodge Hellcat Redeye on a drag strip at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

The video was produced by DragTimes, a YouTube channel that has made a name for itself by posting some of the most exciting matchups with street-legal vehicles in a drag racing setting. In the past, DragTimes’ Brooks Weisblat has pegged his Tesla vehicles up against notable performance cars like a Lamborghini Huracan and a “Scat Pack 1320” drag machine. This time, he used a friend’s Model S Raven against the 797 horsepower Hellcat Redeye to determine what vehicle was superior in a classic quarter-mile matchup.

Here’s a look at how the two vehicles match up against each other in specifications:

2019 Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) – $103,000 MSRP 588 Horsepower Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Powertrain 920 lb-ft torque 4,900 lbs 100 kWh battery pack

2020 Dodge Challenger Redeye Widebody – $82,000 MSRP 797 Horsepower 6.2L Supercharged Rear-Wheel Drive V8 Engine 707 lb-ft torque 4,500 lbs 8-Speed Automatic Transmission



The Dodge setup was stock other than aftermarket Nitto NT555R Racing Tires and was driven by Weisblat’s friend @mod2fame. The Model S Raven sported 19″ Sonic Slipstream Wheels wrapped with Michelin Primacy 245 R19 tires that are designed for luxury sedans and coupes for excellent handling and traction according to TireRack.

The Model S Raven managed to outclass the Redeye in dominating fashion in the first run, with the electric vehicle’s 10.629 quarter mile beating the Dodge’s 11.362 time. While the second run went to the Redeye according to timing receipts, the track’s “winner light” lit up in the Tesla’s lane, indicating it did cross the finish line first. The final run was given to the Tesla in another quickly decided performance as the Hellcat seemed to get no traction off of the launch and simply did not complete the race.

Simply put, the Model S Raven outclassed a vehicle despite having a horsepower rating that was inferior by 309, an 84% charge, non-racing optimal tires, and 400 more pounds of weight. Typically, heavier vehicles with less horsepower stand no chance in a quarter-mile race. Still, the electric sedan’s instant torque and lightning-fast acceleration managed to cruise to victory against the impressive Dodge Challenger Redeye.

Watch DragTimes video of a 2019 Model S Performance Raven vs. a 2020 Dodge Challenger Redeye Widebody below.