Tesla has cut the price of the Model Y for a limited time

Tesla has reduced the price of the Model Y on its website, noting that the discount will only be available for the remainder of this month.

As of Saturday, Tesla has posted a new message on the Model Y order configurator, noting that the Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD have been cut until the end of February. Interstingly, the automaker also writes that “prices will increase by $1,000 or more” starting on the first day of next month.

“Pricing Update — New Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD prices reduced for deliveries now through February 29,” writes Tesla on the Model Y configurator. “Prices will increase by $1,000 or more on March 1.”

The price cuts mark a $1,000 reduction for both the Model Y RWD and the Long Range, though the pricing shift doesn’t apply to the Model Y Performance.

At the time of writing, the Tesla Model Y RWD starts at $42,990 before incentives, while the Model Y Long Range starts at a price of $47,990. The Model Y is currently the only order configurator that displays the “Pricing Update” message.

Buyers in the U.S. can also get access to a $7,500 federal tax credit, and unlike in past years, the money becomes instantly available upon purchase. Depending on where a buyer lives, they may also be able to gain additional tax credits, potentially bringing the purchase price down substantially.

Tesla has recently been cutting prices in other markets, and the automaker has rolled out a range of incentives in North America in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Tesla launched three notable perks for buyers who make a purchase by the end of the first quarter, including free transfers of both the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta and lifetime free Supercharging, as well as a $1,000 discount on new-vehicle purchases for early Cybertruck reservation holders.

While Tesla frequently pushes out end-of-quarter and end-of-year incentives to help boost sales, some have noted that it’s the first time the automaker has made such a move mid-quarter:

To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time Tesla has ever announced temporary price cuts in the middle of a quarter. Interesting strategy to try and encourage people to take delivery sooner. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 10, 2024

