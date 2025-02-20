Tesla India: Thousands of cars set to hit Mumbai in coming months, claims report

By

Tesla India’s play seems to be finally starting, with the EV giant reportedly shipping an initial batch of vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the coming months.

Tesla’s push into India was initially related in a report from Bloomberg News, which cited people reportedly familiar with the matter.

Sales timeline:

Tesla is reportedly looking to start selling its vehicles around Q3 2025 in India, the publication’s sources claimed.

Tesla is also expected to start selling its vehicles in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, three of India’s most notable cities.

Bloomberg’s sources, however, were unsure which models Tesla would be selling in India and where the vehicles would be sourced.

It would not be surprising if Tesla India focused on the new Model Y and the reengineered Model 3 sedan, considering that the two vehicles are the company’s best-selling cars.

Modi-Musk boost:

Tesla’s India plans reportedly accelerated after CEO Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last week.

Days after Musk’s meeting with the official, Tesla posted over a dozen job listings for Indian showrooms and logistics.

It should be noted, however, that Tesla, Modi’s office, and India’s Commerce Ministry have not issued a comment about the matter.

Tesla and India:

A friendlier tariff setup in India could lock Tesla into the country for the long term. The county is a key market in the automotive sector, though its EV segment is still extremely young.

Tesla’s arrival could thrill the growing upper-middle class in India, but it could also rattle local carmakers employing thousands.

