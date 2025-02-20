News

Tesla India: Thousands of cars set to hit Mumbai in coming months, claims report

Credit: Narendra Modi/X
Tesla India’s play seems to be finally starting, with the EV giant reportedly shipping an initial batch of vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the coming months.

Tesla’s push into India was initially related in a report from Bloomberg News, which cited people reportedly familiar with the matter.

Sales timeline: 

  • Tesla is reportedly looking to start selling its vehicles around Q3 2025 in India, the publication’s sources claimed.
  • Tesla is also expected to start selling its vehicles in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, three of India’s most notable cities.
  • Bloomberg’s sources, however, were unsure which models Tesla would be selling in India and where the vehicles would be sourced.
  • It would not be surprising if Tesla India focused on the new Model Y and the reengineered Model 3 sedan, considering that the two vehicles are the company’s best-selling cars.

Modi-Musk boost: 

  • Tesla’s India plans reportedly accelerated after CEO Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last week. 
  • Days after Musk’s meeting with the official, Tesla posted over a dozen job listings for Indian showrooms and logistics.
  • It should be noted, however, that Tesla, Modi’s office, and India’s Commerce Ministry have not issued a comment about the matter.

Tesla and India: 

  • A friendlier tariff setup in India could lock Tesla into the country for the long term. The county is a key market in the automotive sector, though its EV segment is still extremely young.
  • Tesla’s arrival could thrill the growing upper-middle class in India, but it could also rattle local carmakers employing thousands.

