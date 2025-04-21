Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price target was slashed 15% by Barclays to $275 from $325. Barclays analysts cited weaker fundamentals and challenges in achieving 2025 unit volume growth as reasons for cutting Tesla’s price target. The firm retained an equal weight rating on TSLA, noting that CEO Elon Musk could shift sentiment during the upcoming Q1 earnings call.

Barclays believes Musk’s discussion of Tesla’s robotaxi launch in June could overshadow short-term issues, stating, “good narrative could outweigh weak fundamentals.” The investment bank also commented that Musk’s work with the Trump Administration has become a “code red situation” for Tesla.

Musk’s involvement with President Trump and his administration has caused some waves in the perception of the Tesla brand. Other investment firms also see Musk’s work with the U.S. government as negative for Tesla. Tesla bull sees company’s future clearly: Cathie Wood

Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives urged Musk to prioritize his CEO role over government involvement. “We also would expect Musk to address his role in the Trump Administration and will be asked about if he plans to stay in an advisory role for the White House,” Ives said. The Wedbush analyst emphasized that Musk must “lay out the timeline/hard facts” for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and production on Tesla’s “new lower-cost vehicle.”

“We view this as a fork in the road time: if Musk leaves the White House, there will be permanent brand damage… But Tesla will have its most important asset and strategic thinker back as full-time CEO to drive the vision, and the long-term story will not be altered. If Musk chooses to stay with the Trump White House, it could change the future of Tesla, and brand damage will grow. A huge week ahead for Musk, Tesla, and investors,” Ives wrote in a note.

Tesla’s stock has faced pressure from Musk’s government ties, tariffs, and lower-than-expected deliveries. However, Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg countered the pessimism, arguing that current concerns over Tesla are exaggerated given the company’s future prospects.

“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner. After appreciating over 90% to a high of $488 after the Presidential election, the stock has pulled back to sub-$300 levels,” Legg wrote in a note earlier this month.

The Benchmark analyst urged investors to focus on catalysts like robotaxis and new vehicle models. As Tesla’s earnings approach, Musk’s leadership and strategic clarity will be pivotal in addressing investor concerns and shaping the company’s trajectory.