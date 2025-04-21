Elon Musk
Barclays cuts Tesla price target, questions Musk’s White House role
Barclays cuts Tesla price target and warns that Elon Musk’s Trump ties are a “code red” for the TSLA’s brand.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price target was slashed 15% by Barclays to $275 from $325. Barclays analysts cited weaker fundamentals and challenges in achieving 2025 unit volume growth as reasons for cutting Tesla’s price target. The firm retained an equal weight rating on TSLA, noting that CEO Elon Musk could shift sentiment during the upcoming Q1 earnings call.
Barclays believes Musk’s discussion of Tesla’s robotaxi launch in June could overshadow short-term issues, stating, “good narrative could outweigh weak fundamentals.” The investment bank also commented that Musk’s work with the Trump Administration has become a “code red situation” for Tesla.
Musk’s involvement with President Trump and his administration has caused some waves in the perception of the Tesla brand. Other investment firms also see Musk’s work with the U.S. government as negative for Tesla.
Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives urged Musk to prioritize his CEO role over government involvement. “We also would expect Musk to address his role in the Trump Administration and will be asked about if he plans to stay in an advisory role for the White House,” Ives said. The Wedbush analyst emphasized that Musk must “lay out the timeline/hard facts” for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and production on Tesla’s “new lower-cost vehicle.”
“We view this as a fork in the road time: if Musk leaves the White House, there will be permanent brand damage… But Tesla will have its most important asset and strategic thinker back as full-time CEO to drive the vision, and the long-term story will not be altered. If Musk chooses to stay with the Trump White House, it could change the future of Tesla, and brand damage will grow. A huge week ahead for Musk, Tesla, and investors,” Ives wrote in a note.
Tesla’s stock has faced pressure from Musk’s government ties, tariffs, and lower-than-expected deliveries. However, Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg countered the pessimism, arguing that current concerns over Tesla are exaggerated given the company’s future prospects.
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner. After appreciating over 90% to a high of $488 after the Presidential election, the stock has pulled back to sub-$300 levels,” Legg wrote in a note earlier this month.
The Benchmark analyst urged investors to focus on catalysts like robotaxis and new vehicle models. As Tesla’s earnings approach, Musk’s leadership and strategic clarity will be pivotal in addressing investor concerns and shaping the company’s trajectory.
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
Tesla continues to double down on its June goal to launch the Robotaxi ride-hailing platform.
Tesla has doubled down on its potential launch date for the Robotaxi ride-hailing platform, which will utilize the Cybercab and other vehicles in its lineup to offer driverless rides in Austin, Texas.
Tesla said earlier this year that it was in talks with the City of Austin to launch its first Robotaxi rides, and it planned to launch the platform in June.
This has been a widely discussed timeline in the community, with some confident in the company’s ability to offer it based on the progress of the Full Self-Driving suite.
However, others are skeptical of it based on Tesla’s history of meeting timelines, especially regarding its rollout of FSD.
Nevertheless, Tesla was asked when it would be able to offer Robotaxi rides and where, and it clearly is not backing down from that June date:
In Austin, 🔜
— Tesla (@Tesla) April 18, 2025
It is getting to a point where Tesla is showing incredible confidence regarding the rollout of the Robotaxi in June. We have not seen this kind of reiteration regarding the rollout of something regarding autonomy from Tesla at any point in the past.
CEO Elon Musk has even been increasingly confident that Tesla will meet its target. Earlier this week, he said the vehicles will be able to roll off production lines and drive themselves straight to a customer’s house:
Elon Musk continues to push optimistic goal for Tesla Full Self-Driving
There could be some discussion of an acceptable grace period, as the timeline for the Robotaxi rollout could still be considered a success, even if it were a month or two late. However, if it were pushed back further into 2025 or even 2026, skepticism regarding these timelines would continue to persist.
As of right now, it seems Tesla is extremely confident it will meet its goal.
Tesla Semi fleet from Frito-Lay gets more charging at Bakersfield factory
Among the several companies that have had the opportunity to add Tesla Semi all-electric Class 8 trucks to their fleets earlier than others, the most notable is arguably Frito-Lay, which has utilized the vehicle for a couple of years now.
However, as their fleet is making more local runs and there are undoubtedly plans to expand to more Semi units, the company has recognized it needs additional Megachargers to give juice to their trucks.
As a result, Frit-Lay decided to build more chargers at their Bakersfield, California facility, according to new permits filed by Tesla:
🚨 Frito-Lay is building an 8-stall Megacharger array at its factory in Bakersfield, California https://t.co/qARfJjogXF pic.twitter.com/gvorIVxsoc
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 18, 2025
There are already chargers at the company’s Modesto, California, factory, but Bakersfield is roughly three hours south of Modesto.
Interestingly, Tesla is calling the chargers “Semi Chargers” in the filing, potentially hinting that it is no longer referring to them as “Megachargers,” as they have been in the past. This is a relatively minor detail, but it is worth taking note of.
In 2022, Frito-Lay began installing these chargers in preparation for the Semi to become one of the company’s main logistics tools for deliveries in California and surrounding states.
Frito-Lay is not the only company that has chosen to utilize the Tesla Semi for these early “pilot” runs. PepsiCo has also been a company that has used the Semi very publicly over the past two years.
Additionally, the Tesla Semi participated in the Run on Less EV trucking study back in late 2023, where it managed to complete a 1,000-mile run in a single day:
Tesla Semi logs 1,000-mile day in Run on Less EV trucking study
Tesla is planning to ramp production of the Semi late this year. On the Q4 2024 Earnings Call, VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said the company would be focusing on the first builds of the Semi’s high-volume design late this year before ramping production in the early portion of 2026:
“We just closed out the Semi factory roof and walls last week in Reno, a schedule which is great with the weather. In Reno, you never know what’s going to happen. But we’re prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months. The first builds of the high-volume Semi design will come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026.”
Tesla will build these units at a new Semi production facility located in Reno near its Gigafactory. The company is getting closer to finishing construction, as a drone video from this morning showed the facility is coming along at a good pace:
🚨Tesla Semi factory progress update: pic.twitter.com/dlzIjKwfT3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 18, 2025
Tesla confirms rollout of critical feature, but Cybertruck misses out
Tesla’s S3XY lineup will get the Adaptive Headlights, but Cybertruck will not.
Tesla has confirmed the rollout of a new, critical feature that is coming to the United States for the first time.
However, the Cybertruck will unfortunately miss out on it.
Tesla has a distinct advantage among many automakers as their Over-the-Air updates make their vehicles better over time. While many automakers have the ability to roll out new features through these updates, Tesla has been shown to be one of the companies that can truly make things significantly better with their cars.
A new feature coming to the United States and now rolling out is Adaptive Headlights. This feature will be applied to Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles with the proper hardware.
Adaptive Headlights are different than your typical auto highbeams in the way that they can dim certain pixels of the bulb to keep visibility for the Tesla driver high, while eliminating glare for those who are in oncoming cars:
🚨 Tesla’s Adaptive Headlights dim only select pixels of the bulb to increase visibility for all drivers, while keeping brightness at a maximum for you
Perhaps one of the coolest features around
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 17, 2025
For the first time, Tesla is rolling out the feature to these vehicles in the United States. European Tesla owners were able to use the function several months back, but it was pending approval in the U.S.
At first, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the Cybertruck would have this feature. However, in late February, he confirmed that he was incorrect and the all-electric pickup will not have the ability to get Adaptive Headlights, as the company could not fit the correct hardware in the Cybertruck’s module:
@wmorrill3 is right – I was a little overzealous and my memory failed. S/X/3/Y have it – but those thin little headlight modules in CT, just couldn’t get it in there.
— Lars (@larsmoravy) February 28, 2025
The feature certainly makes visibility better for everyone on the road and will improve overall safety while eliminating the pesky and annoying feeling of being blinded by high beams.
The Adaptive Headlight feature for Tesla is part of the company’s Spring Update for 2025.
