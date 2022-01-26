Tesla Model Y will officially begin UK deliveries in February

By

Tesla will launch the arrival of the Model Y all-electric crossover in the United Kingdom with a special delivery event at the Horizon Cruise Terminal in Southampton on Saturday, February 19. The event will commemorate the delivery of the Model Y for UK residents, as they will be the first in the region to receive the Tesla crossover.

Sources familiar with the matter told Teslarati today that Tesla is planning to launch a “unique delivery event” for Model Y owners to accept delivery of Right-Hand-Drive vehicles that were manufactured at Gigafactory Shanghai. Tesla has been exporting Model Y and Model 3 units from Shanghai to Europe for some time; the Model Y first arrived in Europe in August, while Made-in-China Model 3s have been shipping to Europe since January 2021.

Tesla is communicating to those who hold reservations for the Model Y that it will begin deliveries at the event, advising those who will attend the event to choose a time slot to accept their cars. Tesla relayed this message with Model Y reservation holders earlier this week. The message below was sent to one of the Model Y reservation holders.

“Tesla Update – Your Model Y is ready to be scheduled at our unique delivery event on Saturday, February 19 at Horizon Cruise Terminal, Southampton! Please select your preferred time slot at: https://tesla.com/enGB/schedule/[order number].”

Tesla did not immediately respond to our email asking for confirmation of the event.

While Model Y vehicles have landed in various countries in Europe, the UK has not yet had an official delivery of the all-electric crossover. Tesla built the anticipation for the event by also communicating to those who were invited to the Horizon Cruise Terminal that, “Your wait is nearly over! The very first Model Y deliveries in the UK will take place from a unique location in February. Look out for your invite via SMS in the next 24 hours.”

According to EU-EVs, a website that tracks vehicle registrations in Europe and the UK, there have not been any deliveries of the Model Y. However, the most recent data, which dates back to Q3 2021, does list Tesla as the best-selling brand in the UK, holding 14.4% of the total market share in the region. Sales were led by the Model 3, which spearheaded “the most successful year of EV uptake” in the region, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The site does state that there have been 28 deliveries of the Model Y in the twelve countries it tracks, but not in the UK.

The Model Y is available in two trims in the UK: the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive for £54,990 and the Dual Motor Performance for £64,990. Deliveries are slotted for March 2022, but it appears the first batch will arrive in mid-February.

Update 3:44 PM EST: According to Tesla Owners Club UK, Tesla will also hold events on the 15th (Aerospace Centre Bristol, England), 16th (Duxford Imperial War Museum and Rhosneigr, Anglesey, Wales), and 17th (Cairndow, Loch Fyne, Scotland) as well.

