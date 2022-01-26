Tesla could clarify plans for ‘awesome’ and mysterious new Cybertruck prototype during Q4 call

By

Elon Musk said that he’s been driving the latest Cybertruck prototype around Tesla’s new factory in Austin, Texas, describing the revised all-electric pickup as “awesome.” Tesla has a real chance to clear up any confusion regarding the company’s plans for the Cybertruck, including which variants will enter production and what reservation holder’s next moves should be.

Earlier this week, leaked photos of an updated Tesla Cybertruck appeared from the Texas Gigafactory via the CybertruckOwnersForum. It was sporting several new changes, including what appears to be slightly reduced dimensions, a revised charge port cover location, revised side mirror designs, and a lack of door handles.

However, there is some uncertainty regarding the Cybertruck’s production status. After initial projections for manufacturing were set for late 2021 when the truck was unveiled in 2019, Tesla pushed back the first production dates for 2022. That was until the date was removed from the site, and reports circulated that the Cybertruck would not be built until 2023.

There is no word on why the Cybertruck has remained relatively unconfirmed in terms of an initial production date. We know that Musk, from his several appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, was thinking of revising the dimensions by “around 3 percent.” The new prototype seems to have a smaller frame and figure, which would make it possible to drive in other markets and would help it fit in a snug garage. Additionally, there has been some speculation that Tesla will scrap the Single Motor variant in favor of Dual, Tri, and Quad-Motor powertrains instead. Tesla has not confirmed these updates to any reservation holder, as it would likely have to contact nearly everyone on the list advising them to change their suggested powertrain.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

Musk did confirm the existence of the Quad-Motor powertrain and suggested Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas will begin with this trim level. If this is the case, Tesla will need to begin routine communications with any reservation holder giving them the opportunity to update their order. In the past, the company has not done this in a timely fashion, especially with the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y, and, most recently, the seating layout of the Model X Plaid.

Tesla is expected to update the company’s product roadmap at the Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call later today.

