Tesla moves Giga Texas outbound lot to larger area

Tesla has relocated its outbound deliveries to a new, larger parking lot area at Gigafactory Texas, as the automaker continues ramping up production of the Cybertruck.

As spotted by longtime drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer on Monday, Tesla has moved all of its outbound vehicles to a larger parking lot to the west of the factory this week, while the former lot, on the east side, has been completely emptied.

Tegtmeyer notes that the move is significant since Tesla’s ability to ramp production is closely tied to the new End-of-Line facility and the outbound lot, where hauling trucks will pick up the newly produced vehicles to be brought to their new delivery locations.

He also shared four photos from the Monday drone flight, some of which show vehicles being moved to the new lot, as can be seen below.

Tesla has been using the old outbound lot for the past two years or so, though the area is now completely empty. In addition, Tegtmeyer points out that the east-side testing and calibration lot looks somewhat empty, perhaps as the automaker prepares to cease all operations on the east side, instead building upon the west side’s new end-of-line and outbound lot.

He also notes a handful of other developments at Giga Texas, including new excavation work, 64 new Supercharger stalls being built with expectations for more and a canopy, and continued work on The Boring Company’s tunneling project at the plant.

As usual, Tegtmeyer will post a longer video from the flight on YouTube, and this story will be updated to include it upon release.

The changes come as Tesla continues ramping up production of the Cybertruck, as many reservation holders await their orders of the new electric pickup. Tesla is expecting to take 12 to 18 months from the November launch to reach volume production of the Cybertruck.

The automaker also said during its Q4 and 2023 earnings call that production builds of the Cybertruck would soon be sold out, though initial deliveries of the vehicle have only been underway in low volumes since launching last November.

