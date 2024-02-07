The Boring Company’s Prufrock-3 takes form at Tesla Giga Texas

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock-3 is taking form at Tesla Gigafactory Texas.
Drone operator Jeff Roberts shared photos of TBC’s Prufrock-3 with another section at Tesla’s factory in Texas. The boring machine seems prepared to launch underground. The Boring Company has already dug out a pit for Prufrock-3 to start digging.
TBC’s Prufrock is designed to porpoise or to launch directly from the surface and re-emerge at the other end of the tunnel. According to the tunneling company, by porpoising, Prufrock can start digging a tunnel within 48 hours of arrival on site. Porpoising also eliminated the need to excavate large pits to launch and retrieve the machine.
Prufrock-3 grows with another section added at Giga Texas! #BoringCo #GigaTexas #Prufrock3 pic.twitter.com/4wGgTeTCEK— Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) February 6, 2024
The Boring Company started assembling near Giga Texas Prufrock-3 in mid-January. Based on Joe Tegtmeyer’s research, Prufrock-3 is expected to dig a distance of around 300 meters (1,000 feet). Experts estimate that The Boring Company’s tunnel boring machine will take around 2 to 4 weeks to dig a tunnel that is 300 meters long.
Prufrock-2 can dig up to 1,600 meters (1 mile) per week. The Boring Company aims to increase Prufrock-2’s performance 7-fold with Prufrock-3.
If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.