The Boring Company’s Prufrock-3 takes form at Tesla Giga Texas

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock-3 is taking form at Tesla Gigafactory Texas.

Drone operator Jeff Roberts shared photos of TBC’s Prufrock-3 with another section at Tesla’s factory in Texas. The boring machine seems prepared to launch underground. The Boring Company has already dug out a pit for Prufrock-3 to start digging.

TBC’s Prufrock is designed to porpoise or to launch directly from the surface and re-emerge at the other end of the tunnel. According to the tunneling company, by porpoising, Prufrock can start digging a tunnel within 48 hours of arrival on site. Porpoising also eliminated the need to excavate large pits to launch and retrieve the machine.

The Boring Company started assembling near Giga Texas Prufrock-3 in mid-January. Based on Joe Tegtmeyer’s research, Prufrock-3 is expected to dig a distance of around 300 meters (1,000 feet). Experts estimate that The Boring Company’s tunnel boring machine will take around 2 to 4 weeks to dig a tunnel that is 300 meters long.

Prufrock-2 can dig up to 1,600 meters (1 mile) per week. The Boring Company aims to increase Prufrock-2’s performance 7-fold with Prufrock-3.

