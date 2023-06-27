SAE says it will make Tesla NACS a standard, and it is expediting the process

By

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) said today that it will standardize Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, ensuring that any supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture, or deploy the charging port on EVs or charging stations on the continent.

After Ford, General Motors, and Rivian announced they would adopt NACS over the past month, the SAE said today that it is time for Tesla’s connector to be available to any company that wants to use it on their vehicles or EV charging stations.

The standardization process is the next step in establishing a consensus-based approach for maintaining NACS and validating its ability to meet performance and interoperability criteria, the SAE said. The partnership between the SAE and Tesla was catalyzed by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and plans to expedite the process at which it becomes a standard connector.

“Standardizing the NACS connector will provide certainty, expanded choice, reliability, and convenience to manufacturers and suppliers, and, most of all, increase access to charging for consumers,” Frank Menchaca, President of Sustainable Mobility Solutions, an innovation arm of the SAE’s parent company Fullsight, said.

The expedited nature of the standardization process of the NACS connector is “one of several key initiatives to strengthen the North American EV charging infrastructure, the organization said.

Several U.S. States have already announced that they are adopting the NACS connector as a standard and it will be necessary to qualify for state funding. Texas and Washington are the two to announce this already, and more are expected to follow.

Tesla operates the most robust charging infrastructure globally, with over 45,000 stalls worldwide. The Supercharger Network is known for its reliability and its speed, and as more automakers are choosing to adopt the NACS connector, it presents an opportunity to unify a single connector across EVs.

“Taken together, these efforts will contribute substantially to SAE’s commitment to secure clean, and connected transportation, accessible to everyone,” David L. Schutt, SAE International’s CEO, said.

