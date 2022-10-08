Tesla will visit Naval Station Norfolk to recruit U.S. veterans

By

Tesla is known for supporting U.S. military veterans and has said before that it “prioritizes building an inclusive and supportive environment.” Tesla’s Veterans Recruiter, Dirk Vanderlaan, shared a post on LinkedIn announcing the company’s plans to visit Naval Station Norfolk for the RecruitMilitary career fair that will take place on the naval base.

“This is big. Tesla Veterans Recruiting is coming to Norfolk, VA on October 26: #veterans and families stationed at Naval Station Norfolk are invited to meet us at the RecruitMilitary career fair on base, and to RSVP for our Tesla Info Session later that evening,” wrote Vanderlaan.

“We are actively hiring from the Navy Nuclear community, electrician mates, machinist mates, cryptologic technicians, and across the skilled trades. If you’re in the Norfolk area, join us and learn how you can build your future at Tesla.”

The career fair will take place on Wednesday, October 26, from 11 am to 3 pm EST at Vista Point Center, Building Q-88, on the Naval Station Norfolk naval base. Base access is required. Later that evening, Tesla is having an info session at 6 pm in the Tesla Norfolk Showroom and requests anyone attending to RSVP.

According to Tesla’s 2020 DEI Impact Report, veterans represent 4% of its total U.S. workforce. Tesla describes itself as a “natural next step for transitioning veterans looking to continue their passion for service in the civilian sector.”

In its 2021 DEI Impact Report, Tesla emphasized veterans’ vital role in achieving its goals.

“With dedicated veteran recruiting resources and professional development opportunities, we prioritize an inclusive and supportive environment for transitioning veterans. Tesla also supports numerous organizations that sponsor veteran hiring and have expanded outreach efforts throughout the country to more military bases and community organizations,” Tesla wrote.

Tesla also added that its affairs teams ensure that it connects veteran-owned businesses with opportunities with the company.

