New Tesla Colors are coming to the U.S.

Elon Musk has announced that new Tesla colors will come to the U.S.

Tesla made headlines recently with their hot new colors; Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. These are easily the most dynamic colors offered by the company currently, changing in color depending on light and angle. Disappointingly, these colors will only be available in Europe and the Middle East as they are only being used at Tesla Giga-Berlin. But according to Elon Musk, new colors will also be coming to the U.S.

In a tweet that shared the disappointment of many North American Tesla customers, @teslaownersSV tweeted the following:

Mr. Musk’s response was a relief for numerous Tesla customers, bored of the classic red, white, blue, black, and silver options currently available. But don’t hope for Quicksilver and Dark Cherry Red, as the Tesla CEO clarified that the required equipment to produce the colors was only available at Giga-Berlin. So what color options remain? And what colors could be the most likely candidates?

The most obvious option would be a new “flat” color. Flat colors, or non-metallic paints (paints that don’t sparkle), have grown in popularity in recent years. Ford has created colors like “area 51” and “cactus gray,” Chevy has made “ice blue,” and even Tesla has long used flat colors, their red being the best example.

Looking at Tesla’s current color options and the most popular car colors in the U.S., you can get a good idea of the most likely choices. Whites, grays/silvers, and blacks have been traditionally popular colors (hence the new quicksilver), but a new shade of blue or red could also be possible.

There isn’t any indication of what these new U.S. colors will be or when they will be made available, so take all these ideas with a grain of salt. But have no doubt, no matter Tesla’s new color, it will likely be popular for customers who constantly look to differentiate their vehicles from others.

