Over two years since Elon Musk’s initial announcement, Gigafactory Berlin’s next-generation paint shop finally seems to be hitting its rhythm. As recently announced by Tesla, Giga Berlin is now offering two new colors for its Model Y — Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red.

Back in April 2020, Elon Musk noted that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin would be equipped with one of the world’s most advanced paint shops. The facility, according to Musk, would be able to create “more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.” Musk noted then that the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai’s paint shops would also be upgraded over time, but Giga Berlin would be the first to adopt the company’s new paint shop.

The launch of Giga Berlin’s two new Model Y colors was shared by Tesla on its official Twitter account. The EV maker showcased Model Y units painted in the new options in a short video, which highlighted just how attractive the all-electric crossovers looked when they were painted with Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red.

A look at the short video teaser uploaded by Tesla shows that Quicksilver looks quite similar to the discontinued Silver Metallic option that was available for the Model 3 when the all-electric sedan was initially launched. Midnight Cherry Red, on the other hand, features a deep red shade reminiscent of the Signature Red paint that Tesla debuted with the original Model S all the way back in 2012.

It should be noted that Giga Berlin’s Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red paint options will be replacing Midnight Silver Metallic and Red Multicoat paint that’s offered in Teslas produced in the Fremont Factory, Giga Texas, and Gigafactory Shanghai — at least for now. Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red are also a bit more expensive than the paint options that they are replacing.

As could be seen in the Model Y configurator for Germany, selecting Quicksilver as a paint option results in an extra charge of €3,000 and selecting Midnight Cherry Red triggers a €3,200 charge. In comparison, the Model Y configurator in the Netherlands, which still reflect Tesla’s old color options, lists Midnight Silver Metallic as a €1,600 option and Red Multi-Coat as a €2,000 add-on.

As noted by Tesla, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red are made from highly-pigmented paint that’s deigned to change depending on viewing angle and light. It’s also the product of the company’s most advanced paint shop, which is capable of up to 13 layers for depth and dimension. The two new paint options are available for both Europe and the Middle East.

