GMC Sierra EV sold out just as fast as it was unveiled

The upcoming GMC Sierra EV is already sold out, meaning reservations for the upcoming truck are no longer available.

For those who are still considering putting down over $100,000 on the hot new GMC Sierra EV, consider no longer! In just over a day after the unveiling of the upcoming truck, reservations have been filled. This is far from the first EV to sell out in hours or days, but it indicates that the hunger for electric pickup trucks is healthy as ever.

Reservations on the GMC website previously allowed customers to hold a top-of-the-line GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup truck model. Still, according to General Motors’ comments to Carscoops, that option is no longer available. While GMC plans to release an AT4 offroading trim and an Elevation base model by 2024 and 2025, respectively, the top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1 will be entering production first and will be shipped to customers accordingly.

For customers still interested in the prospect of a future Sierra EV, General Motors still allows customers the chance to join the waitlist that will replace any order not met by a reservation holder; however, this is certainly no guarantee of a unit in the future.

While General Motors didn’t outline the number of reservations made before closing, these new orders stack on top of the over 110,000 reservations for the upcoming Chevrolet counterpart, the Chevy Silverado EV. Leading to the ultimate question, will GM be able to keep up with their production?

Ford may give a great indication of the production capability of their long-time rival. In Ford’s most recent monthly production report, Ford produced nearly 2,000 units, likely highly influenced by current chip/part shortages rattling the automotive industry. Adding up to a production rate of roughly 24,000 units annually. This would mean that GM has a few years of reservations saved up with their Silverado EV alone.

General Motors has a challenge ahead of them with the new Silverado EV and Sierra EV. The demand for these historic nameplates is incredibly high, but GM must work hard to capitalize on them.

